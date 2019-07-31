1661 Neil Armstrong Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool

Very Well Maintained Condo in Montebello, Recently Remodeled 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Living Quarters, New Flooring in Living Room, Kitchen Cabinets are in Great Condition, Newer Kitchen Counters and Tile Floor, Includes Stove and Dishwasher. Large Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling, Private Balcony, Remodeled Bathroom with Separate Water Closet, Dressing Area with Dual Closets, Spacious Master Bedroom. One Carport Parking Space Plus One Additional Uncovered Parking Space, Community Pool, Clubhouse, Laundry Room & Mail Room. Property is Close to Shopping, Transportation and Freeway Access.