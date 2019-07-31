All apartments in Montebello
1661 Neil Armstrong Street

1661 Neil Armstrong Street
Location

1661 Neil Armstrong Street, Montebello, CA 90640
Montebello

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Very Well Maintained Condo in Montebello, Recently Remodeled 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Living Quarters, New Flooring in Living Room, Kitchen Cabinets are in Great Condition, Newer Kitchen Counters and Tile Floor, Includes Stove and Dishwasher. Large Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling, Private Balcony, Remodeled Bathroom with Separate Water Closet, Dressing Area with Dual Closets, Spacious Master Bedroom. One Carport Parking Space Plus One Additional Uncovered Parking Space, Community Pool, Clubhouse, Laundry Room & Mail Room. Property is Close to Shopping, Transportation and Freeway Access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1661 Neil Armstrong Street have any available units?
1661 Neil Armstrong Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montebello, CA.
What amenities does 1661 Neil Armstrong Street have?
Some of 1661 Neil Armstrong Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1661 Neil Armstrong Street currently offering any rent specials?
1661 Neil Armstrong Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1661 Neil Armstrong Street pet-friendly?
No, 1661 Neil Armstrong Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montebello.
Does 1661 Neil Armstrong Street offer parking?
Yes, 1661 Neil Armstrong Street offers parking.
Does 1661 Neil Armstrong Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1661 Neil Armstrong Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1661 Neil Armstrong Street have a pool?
Yes, 1661 Neil Armstrong Street has a pool.
Does 1661 Neil Armstrong Street have accessible units?
No, 1661 Neil Armstrong Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1661 Neil Armstrong Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1661 Neil Armstrong Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1661 Neil Armstrong Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1661 Neil Armstrong Street does not have units with air conditioning.
