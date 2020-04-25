Rent Calculator
Montebello, CA
/
1412 W Colegrove Avenue
Last updated April 25 2020 at 12:26 AM
1 of 34
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1412 W Colegrove Avenue
1412 W Colegrove Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1412 W Colegrove Ave, Montebello, CA 90640
Montebello
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 units: 1st is 2 bedroom 1 bathroom with laundry inside. Located near Montebello City Park, shopping, and places of worship
2nd unit is a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1412 W Colegrove Avenue have any available units?
1412 W Colegrove Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Montebello, CA
.
Is 1412 W Colegrove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1412 W Colegrove Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 W Colegrove Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1412 W Colegrove Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Montebello
.
Does 1412 W Colegrove Avenue offer parking?
No, 1412 W Colegrove Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1412 W Colegrove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1412 W Colegrove Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 W Colegrove Avenue have a pool?
No, 1412 W Colegrove Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1412 W Colegrove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1412 W Colegrove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 W Colegrove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1412 W Colegrove Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1412 W Colegrove Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1412 W Colegrove Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
