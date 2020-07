Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors carport recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Downstairs Unit....This is a spacious 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom unit. It has new flooring, new paint, updated kitchen, granite counter tops, new windows covering, large closets, etc. Central Heating & Air, secure carport parking with storage. Call and make an appointment to see your new home.



640 credit score. No Collections over $2000.00.