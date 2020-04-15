All apartments in Montebello
Last updated April 15 2020

1253 South Greenwood Avenue

1253 South Greenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1253 South Greenwood Avenue, Montebello, CA 90640
Montebello

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
La Palmas Apartments in Montebello offers one and One-bedroom apartments for rent. with hardwood flooring, New Paint and remodeled Bathroom, new windows
La Palmas apartments are located in the Los Angeles metropolitan area, conveniently located near four major freeways; the 710, 605, 60 and the 5. Various entertainment venues like Dodger Stadium, Staples Center, Universal Studios, Beverly Hills Rodeo Drive and the Getty Center are also nearby.
NOTICE TO RENT APPLICANTS: Do not be a victim of scammers!!!

TNCR Property Management does not authorize unknown individuals to transact & collect cash fees except through its on-line screening applications.

PLEASE VISIT OUR website to process your applications: www.tncrhomes.com. TNCR Property Management accepts on-line payments only.

Don't be the next victim.

Smoking: No

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $2,000.00
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1253 South Greenwood Avenue have any available units?
1253 South Greenwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montebello, CA.
Is 1253 South Greenwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1253 South Greenwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1253 South Greenwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1253 South Greenwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1253 South Greenwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 1253 South Greenwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1253 South Greenwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1253 South Greenwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1253 South Greenwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 1253 South Greenwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1253 South Greenwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1253 South Greenwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1253 South Greenwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1253 South Greenwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1253 South Greenwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1253 South Greenwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

