1253 South Greenwood Avenue

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

La Palmas Apartments in Montebello offers one and One-bedroom apartments for rent. with hardwood flooring, New Paint and remodeled Bathroom, new windows

La Palmas apartments are located in the Los Angeles metropolitan area, conveniently located near four major freeways; the 710, 605, 60 and the 5. Various entertainment venues like Dodger Stadium, Staples Center, Universal Studios, Beverly Hills Rodeo Drive and the Getty Center are also nearby.

NOTICE TO RENT APPLICANTS: Do not be a victim of scammers!!!



TNCR Property Management does not authorize unknown individuals to transact & collect cash fees except through its on-line screening applications.



PLEASE VISIT OUR website to process your applications: www.tncrhomes.com. TNCR Property Management accepts on-line payments only.



Don't be the next victim.



Smoking: No



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $2,000.00

Contact us to schedule a showing.