Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Montclair
Find more places like 9934 Bel Air Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Montclair, CA
/
9934 Bel Air Avenue
Last updated April 1 2020 at 8:21 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9934 Bel Air Avenue
9934 Bel Air Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Montclair
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
9934 Bel Air Avenue, Montclair, CA 91763
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautifully remodeled single story home in Montclair. New windows, new roof, new landscaping, upgraded bathrooms, new flooring, new paint in and out. Laundry room inside the house. House is turn key
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9934 Bel Air Avenue have any available units?
9934 Bel Air Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Montclair, CA
.
What amenities does 9934 Bel Air Avenue have?
Some of 9934 Bel Air Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9934 Bel Air Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9934 Bel Air Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9934 Bel Air Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9934 Bel Air Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Montclair
.
Does 9934 Bel Air Avenue offer parking?
No, 9934 Bel Air Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9934 Bel Air Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9934 Bel Air Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9934 Bel Air Avenue have a pool?
No, 9934 Bel Air Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9934 Bel Air Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9934 Bel Air Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9934 Bel Air Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9934 Bel Air Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 9934 Bel Air Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9934 Bel Air Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Paseos at Montclair North
4914 Olive St
Montclair, CA 91763
Alexan Kendry
4868 Cypress Street
Montclair, CA 91763
Heritage Park Montclair Senior Apartments
5205 San Bernardino St
Montclair, CA 91763
Similar Pages
Montclair 1 Bedrooms
Montclair 2 Bedrooms
Montclair Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Montclair Apartments with Parking
Montclair Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Moreno Valley, CA
Orange, CA
West Covina, CA
Colton, CA
Lake Elsinore, CA
Rialto, CA
Cypress, CA
La Verne, CA
Laguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CA
Lakewood, CA
Bellflower, CA
Baldwin Park, CA
Monrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CA
Yorba Linda, CA
Monterey Park, CA
Paramount, CA
Hacienda Heights, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles