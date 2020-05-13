9423 Round Up Dr Apt F

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Montclair - Upgraded 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath Condo for Lease. This beautiful unit is located conveniently close to the recently upgraded Montclair Mall Plaza and boasts beautifully upgraded kitchen, and bathrooms. The living room with wood laminate flooring flows into the dining room. Just off the dining room is the private balcony and to the other side is the beautifully redone kitchen. Down the hall you will see the master bedroom to the right with a large closet with plenty of added shelving, a private half bath is attached to the master bedroom. The full hall bath features tiled walls and flooring. The additional bedroom with mirrored closet doors completes this great unit. Laundry hookups are located in the attached 2 car garage. Water & Trash included with the rent. Sorry but NO SMOKING and No Pets. Community offers swimming pool, tennis court, and plenty of green areas for the kids to play in. Close to shopping, Montclair Mall and easy freeway access. For more information on the property or to schedule an appointment please call us today.