Montclair, CA
9423 Round Up Dr Apt F
Last updated March 14 2020 at 7:46 AM

9423 Round Up Dr Apt F

9423 Roundup Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9423 Roundup Drive, Montclair, CA 91763

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Montclair - Upgraded 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath Condo for Lease. This beautiful unit is located conveniently close to the recently upgraded Montclair Mall Plaza and boasts beautifully upgraded kitchen, and bathrooms. The living room with wood laminate flooring flows into the dining room. Just off the dining room is the private balcony and to the other side is the beautifully redone kitchen. Down the hall you will see the master bedroom to the right with a large closet with plenty of added shelving, a private half bath is attached to the master bedroom. The full hall bath features tiled walls and flooring. The additional bedroom with mirrored closet doors completes this great unit. Laundry hookups are located in the attached 2 car garage. Water & Trash included with the rent. Sorry but NO SMOKING and No Pets. Community offers swimming pool, tennis court, and plenty of green areas for the kids to play in. Close to shopping, Montclair Mall and easy freeway access. For more information on the property or to schedule an appointment please call us today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9423 Round Up Dr Apt F have any available units?
9423 Round Up Dr Apt F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, CA.
What amenities does 9423 Round Up Dr Apt F have?
Some of 9423 Round Up Dr Apt F's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9423 Round Up Dr Apt F currently offering any rent specials?
9423 Round Up Dr Apt F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9423 Round Up Dr Apt F pet-friendly?
No, 9423 Round Up Dr Apt F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montclair.
Does 9423 Round Up Dr Apt F offer parking?
Yes, 9423 Round Up Dr Apt F offers parking.
Does 9423 Round Up Dr Apt F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9423 Round Up Dr Apt F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9423 Round Up Dr Apt F have a pool?
Yes, 9423 Round Up Dr Apt F has a pool.
Does 9423 Round Up Dr Apt F have accessible units?
No, 9423 Round Up Dr Apt F does not have accessible units.
Does 9423 Round Up Dr Apt F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9423 Round Up Dr Apt F has units with dishwashers.
Does 9423 Round Up Dr Apt F have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9423 Round Up Dr Apt F has units with air conditioning.

