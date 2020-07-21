All apartments in Montclair
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

5141 Kingsley

5141 Kingsley Street · No Longer Available
Location

5141 Kingsley Street, Montclair, CA 91763

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5143 Kingsley Available 03/27/20 Montclair Duplex - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex in Montclair with a small patio. 1 Car garage. Washer/Dryer Hookups.
Water & Trash included with the rent.

(RLNE5644995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5141 Kingsley have any available units?
5141 Kingsley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, CA.
What amenities does 5141 Kingsley have?
Some of 5141 Kingsley's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5141 Kingsley currently offering any rent specials?
5141 Kingsley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5141 Kingsley pet-friendly?
No, 5141 Kingsley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montclair.
Does 5141 Kingsley offer parking?
Yes, 5141 Kingsley offers parking.
Does 5141 Kingsley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5141 Kingsley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5141 Kingsley have a pool?
No, 5141 Kingsley does not have a pool.
Does 5141 Kingsley have accessible units?
No, 5141 Kingsley does not have accessible units.
Does 5141 Kingsley have units with dishwashers?
No, 5141 Kingsley does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5141 Kingsley have units with air conditioning?
No, 5141 Kingsley does not have units with air conditioning.
