4968 Arrow Highway
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:18 PM

4968 Arrow Highway

4968 Arrow Highway · (626) 400-0084
Location

4968 Arrow Highway, Montclair, CA 91763

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit G · Avail. now

$2,180

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1434 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
This stunning residence is tri-level! First floor includes an attached 2 car garage with tandem parking. Don't even worry about bringing a washer and dryer; machines are located inside the home, also on the first floor. Once you head up to the second floor, you are greeted with a spacious living room, dining room and kitchen. Kitchen comes with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances and laminate flooring. There is also a guest bathroom and storage closet inside! Both master bedroom suites are located on the third floor, with one suite with a balcony. Very modern feel to this home! This community also has a pool, clubhouse, and outdoor spaces. Not too far from the Metrolink, Claremont college, shopping and dining, and other entertainment. Also close to the 10 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4968 Arrow Highway have any available units?
4968 Arrow Highway has a unit available for $2,180 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4968 Arrow Highway have?
Some of 4968 Arrow Highway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4968 Arrow Highway currently offering any rent specials?
4968 Arrow Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4968 Arrow Highway pet-friendly?
No, 4968 Arrow Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montclair.
Does 4968 Arrow Highway offer parking?
Yes, 4968 Arrow Highway offers parking.
Does 4968 Arrow Highway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4968 Arrow Highway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4968 Arrow Highway have a pool?
Yes, 4968 Arrow Highway has a pool.
Does 4968 Arrow Highway have accessible units?
No, 4968 Arrow Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 4968 Arrow Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 4968 Arrow Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4968 Arrow Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 4968 Arrow Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
