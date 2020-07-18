4968 Arrow Highway

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

This stunning residence is tri-level! First floor includes an attached 2 car garage with tandem parking. Don't even worry about bringing a washer and dryer; machines are located inside the home, also on the first floor. Once you head up to the second floor, you are greeted with a spacious living room, dining room and kitchen. Kitchen comes with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances and laminate flooring. There is also a guest bathroom and storage closet inside! Both master bedroom suites are located on the third floor, with one suite with a balcony. Very modern feel to this home! This community also has a pool, clubhouse, and outdoor spaces. Not too far from the Metrolink, Claremont college, shopping and dining, and other entertainment. Also close to the 10 freeway.