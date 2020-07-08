4956 Arrow Hwy

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

Private 1 Master Bedroom (a separate private suite in 2 Bedroom Townhouse) For Lease -------Please note that this bedroom suite is NOT for everybody. ONLY looking for ONE renter to move in. No couples, no big pet, no person below 15 year old.



Please read this description before contacting or requesting a tour. Available end of May or beginning of June 2020. Please read the following few sentences before you call, or request a tour:



This is ONE NICE MASTER BEDROOM SUITE with complete private bathroom, dual sink vanity, full shower and 2 full walk-in closets. It is a complete private SUITE (master room) in a 2 bedroom townhouse. It locates on the 2nd floor of a 3 story townhouse. There is not any other room or person on the 2nd floor. It is a nice size spacious ROOM with FULL PRIVATE access and privacy. Plus you have full access to a big living room and kitchen on the 1st floor. No one else uses the living room. ////////



Brand new built townhouse in 2017. It is a very airy space, facing south with plenty of day light. New carpeting through out the room, and modern laminate floor in bathroom and kitchen area. This townhouse provides very nice kitchen full of new appliances. It has 1 garage parking space for the renter plus extra community parking spaces available. Brand new SumSung washer and dryer, refrigerator are provided. Stove, dishwasher are provided. High speed wifi internet is provided. Gas, water and trash recycling services are provided.



It is located in very convenient location to FWY 10, 210, 57 and all local shopping and entertainment including Nordstrom, Macy's, AMC, Costco, Target, BestBuy, Chase, WellsFargo and BOA. It is 1 minute drive from Claremont grand campus for outdoor activities. Community offers free open swimming pool for home owners and renters. This place is specifically catering for the renter who is looking for decent size space, nice clean living environment who is also clean, easy, preferably with a professional daily working schedule or a student (stay home order will be exception for now). Feel free to contact me if you have further questions and I am happy to answer. Please also feel free to introduce yourself a bit. Thank you very much!