4956 Arrow Hwy
Last updated June 8 2020 at 7:10 AM

4956 Arrow Hwy

4956 Arrow Highway · No Longer Available
Location

4956 Arrow Highway, Montclair, CA 91763

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Private 1 Master Bedroom (a separate private suite in 2 Bedroom Townhouse) For Lease -------Please note that this bedroom suite is NOT for everybody. ONLY looking for ONE renter to move in. No couples, no big pet, no person below 15 year old.

Please read this description before contacting or requesting a tour. Available end of May or beginning of June 2020. Please read the following few sentences before you call, or request a tour:

This is ONE NICE MASTER BEDROOM SUITE with complete private bathroom, dual sink vanity, full shower and 2 full walk-in closets. It is a complete private SUITE (master room) in a 2 bedroom townhouse. It locates on the 2nd floor of a 3 story townhouse. There is not any other room or person on the 2nd floor. It is a nice size spacious ROOM with FULL PRIVATE access and privacy. Plus you have full access to a big living room and kitchen on the 1st floor. No one else uses the living room. ////////

Brand new built townhouse in 2017. It is a very airy space, facing south with plenty of day light. New carpeting through out the room, and modern laminate floor in bathroom and kitchen area. This townhouse provides very nice kitchen full of new appliances. It has 1 garage parking space for the renter plus extra community parking spaces available. Brand new SumSung washer and dryer, refrigerator are provided. Stove, dishwasher are provided. High speed wifi internet is provided. Gas, water and trash recycling services are provided.

It is located in very convenient location to FWY 10, 210, 57 and all local shopping and entertainment including Nordstrom, Macy's, AMC, Costco, Target, BestBuy, Chase, WellsFargo and BOA. It is 1 minute drive from Claremont grand campus for outdoor activities. Community offers free open swimming pool for home owners and renters. This place is specifically catering for the renter who is looking for decent size space, nice clean living environment who is also clean, easy, preferably with a professional daily working schedule or a student (stay home order will be exception for now). Feel free to contact me if you have further questions and I am happy to answer. Please also feel free to introduce yourself a bit. Thank you very much!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4956 Arrow Hwy have any available units?
4956 Arrow Hwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, CA.
What amenities does 4956 Arrow Hwy have?
Some of 4956 Arrow Hwy's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4956 Arrow Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
4956 Arrow Hwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4956 Arrow Hwy pet-friendly?
No, 4956 Arrow Hwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montclair.
Does 4956 Arrow Hwy offer parking?
Yes, 4956 Arrow Hwy offers parking.
Does 4956 Arrow Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4956 Arrow Hwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4956 Arrow Hwy have a pool?
Yes, 4956 Arrow Hwy has a pool.
Does 4956 Arrow Hwy have accessible units?
No, 4956 Arrow Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 4956 Arrow Hwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4956 Arrow Hwy has units with dishwashers.
Does 4956 Arrow Hwy have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4956 Arrow Hwy has units with air conditioning.

