Montclair, CA
4860 Canoga st. - I
Last updated May 14 2020 at 1:24 AM

4860 Canoga st. - I

4860 Canoga Street · No Longer Available
Location

4860 Canoga Street, Montclair, CA 91763

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a spacious upstairs 1 bed, 1 bath unit located in the city of Montclair. It includes a 1 car detached garage, stove, laminate hardwood floors, wall air conditioner, wall heater and water/trash is paid. No pets please. DRE 01038838

Please drive by 1st before calling. If you are interested in the property after driving by, call us to schedule an appointment at 909-627-7220.

TO APPLY YOU WILL NEED THE FOLLOWING:

Two most recent copies of pay stubs or verifiable proof of income

Income of approximately 3 times of the rent

$40 credit check fee for each applicant 18 years of age and over

1 separate application for each adult applicant

Copies of IDs and SS# for each applicant

In order to expedite the application process, please bring all required documentation when applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4860 Canoga st. - I have any available units?
4860 Canoga st. - I doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, CA.
What amenities does 4860 Canoga st. - I have?
Some of 4860 Canoga st. - I's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4860 Canoga st. - I currently offering any rent specials?
4860 Canoga st. - I is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4860 Canoga st. - I pet-friendly?
No, 4860 Canoga st. - I is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montclair.
Does 4860 Canoga st. - I offer parking?
Yes, 4860 Canoga st. - I offers parking.
Does 4860 Canoga st. - I have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4860 Canoga st. - I does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4860 Canoga st. - I have a pool?
No, 4860 Canoga st. - I does not have a pool.
Does 4860 Canoga st. - I have accessible units?
No, 4860 Canoga st. - I does not have accessible units.
Does 4860 Canoga st. - I have units with dishwashers?
No, 4860 Canoga st. - I does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4860 Canoga st. - I have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4860 Canoga st. - I has units with air conditioning.

