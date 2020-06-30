4860 Canoga st. - I

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities parking garage

This is a spacious upstairs 1 bed, 1 bath unit located in the city of Montclair. It includes a 1 car detached garage, stove, laminate hardwood floors, wall air conditioner, wall heater and water/trash is paid. No pets please. DRE 01038838



Please drive by 1st before calling. If you are interested in the property after driving by, call us to schedule an appointment at 909-627-7220.



TO APPLY YOU WILL NEED THE FOLLOWING:



Two most recent copies of pay stubs or verifiable proof of income



Income of approximately 3 times of the rent



$40 credit check fee for each applicant 18 years of age and over



1 separate application for each adult applicant



Copies of IDs and SS# for each applicant



In order to expedite the application process, please bring all required documentation when applying.