Home
/
Montclair, CA
/
4620 Rawhide Street
Last updated July 9 2019 at 2:02 AM

4620 Rawhide Street

4620 Rawhide Street · No Longer Available
Location

4620 Rawhide Street, Montclair, CA 91763

Amenities

dishwasher
accessible
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4620 Rawhide Street have any available units?
4620 Rawhide Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, CA.
What amenities does 4620 Rawhide Street have?
Some of 4620 Rawhide Street's amenities include dishwasher, accessible, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4620 Rawhide Street currently offering any rent specials?
4620 Rawhide Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4620 Rawhide Street pet-friendly?
No, 4620 Rawhide Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montclair.
Does 4620 Rawhide Street offer parking?
No, 4620 Rawhide Street does not offer parking.
Does 4620 Rawhide Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4620 Rawhide Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4620 Rawhide Street have a pool?
No, 4620 Rawhide Street does not have a pool.
Does 4620 Rawhide Street have accessible units?
Yes, 4620 Rawhide Street has accessible units.
Does 4620 Rawhide Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4620 Rawhide Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4620 Rawhide Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4620 Rawhide Street does not have units with air conditioning.
