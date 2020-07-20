Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Montclair
Find more places like 4512 Donner Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Montclair, CA
/
4512 Donner Court
Last updated July 9 2019 at 5:43 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4512 Donner Court
4512 Donner Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Montclair
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
4512 Donner Court, Montclair, CA 91763
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nice condo in good location of the City of Montclair. Near schools, chopping center and freeway. It won't last!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4512 Donner Court have any available units?
4512 Donner Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Montclair, CA
.
Is 4512 Donner Court currently offering any rent specials?
4512 Donner Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4512 Donner Court pet-friendly?
No, 4512 Donner Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Montclair
.
Does 4512 Donner Court offer parking?
No, 4512 Donner Court does not offer parking.
Does 4512 Donner Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4512 Donner Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4512 Donner Court have a pool?
No, 4512 Donner Court does not have a pool.
Does 4512 Donner Court have accessible units?
No, 4512 Donner Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4512 Donner Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4512 Donner Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4512 Donner Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4512 Donner Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Paseos at Montclair North
4914 Olive St
Montclair, CA 91763
Alexan Kendry
4868 Cypress Street
Montclair, CA 91763
Heritage Park Montclair Senior Apartments
5205 San Bernardino St
Montclair, CA 91763
Similar Pages
Montclair 1 Bedrooms
Montclair 2 Bedrooms
Montclair Apartments with Gyms
Montclair Apartments with Pools
Montclair Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Ontario, CA
Moreno Valley, CA
Orange, CA
West Covina, CA
Lake Elsinore, CA
Rialto, CA
Cypress, CA
Covina, CA
La Verne, CA
Laguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CA
Lakewood, CA
Bellflower, CA
Baldwin Park, CA
Monrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CA
Yorba Linda, CA
Monterey Park, CA
Paramount, CA
Hacienda Heights, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles