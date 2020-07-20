All apartments in Montclair
Montclair, CA
4512 Donner Court
Last updated July 9 2019 at 5:43 AM

4512 Donner Court

4512 Donner Court · No Longer Available
Location

4512 Donner Court, Montclair, CA 91763

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nice condo in good location of the City of Montclair. Near schools, chopping center and freeway. It won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4512 Donner Court have any available units?
4512 Donner Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, CA.
Is 4512 Donner Court currently offering any rent specials?
4512 Donner Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4512 Donner Court pet-friendly?
No, 4512 Donner Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montclair.
Does 4512 Donner Court offer parking?
No, 4512 Donner Court does not offer parking.
Does 4512 Donner Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4512 Donner Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4512 Donner Court have a pool?
No, 4512 Donner Court does not have a pool.
Does 4512 Donner Court have accessible units?
No, 4512 Donner Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4512 Donner Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4512 Donner Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4512 Donner Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4512 Donner Court does not have units with air conditioning.
