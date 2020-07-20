4296 Appaloosa Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Spotless Single Family Home in the Gated and Private community of Carousel Planned Unit Development. Enjoy the expansive and open living area with wood flooring. Large open kitchen overlooking the dining room and living room. Downstairs has a half bath provides convenience. Kitchen leads to 2 car attached garage. Brand New Carpet throughout stairway and upstairs. Spacious bedrooms with individual closets. Master bedroom contains a huge walk in closet with shelving. Tile flooring in Master and Hallway Bath. Temperature can be independently controlled from each room for energy efficiency. Individual Laundry Room Upstairs with lots of space. Range will be replaced. You have the option to lease with or without furniture. Great location with several Schools Nearby, Plenty of Restaurants and entertainment, minutes from downtown Claremont. Minutes away from 60,10,71,57 freeway. Do not Miss this Opportunity!