All apartments in Montclair
Find more places like 4296 Appaloosa Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montclair, CA
/
4296 Appaloosa Way
Last updated May 2 2019 at 2:04 AM

4296 Appaloosa Way

4296 Appaloosa Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Montclair
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4296 Appaloosa Way, Montclair, CA 91763

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Spotless Single Family Home in the Gated and Private community of Carousel Planned Unit Development. Enjoy the expansive and open living area with wood flooring. Large open kitchen overlooking the dining room and living room. Downstairs has a half bath provides convenience. Kitchen leads to 2 car attached garage. Brand New Carpet throughout stairway and upstairs. Spacious bedrooms with individual closets. Master bedroom contains a huge walk in closet with shelving. Tile flooring in Master and Hallway Bath. Temperature can be independently controlled from each room for energy efficiency. Individual Laundry Room Upstairs with lots of space. Range will be replaced. You have the option to lease with or without furniture. Great location with several Schools Nearby, Plenty of Restaurants and entertainment, minutes from downtown Claremont. Minutes away from 60,10,71,57 freeway. Do not Miss this Opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4296 Appaloosa Way have any available units?
4296 Appaloosa Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, CA.
What amenities does 4296 Appaloosa Way have?
Some of 4296 Appaloosa Way's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4296 Appaloosa Way currently offering any rent specials?
4296 Appaloosa Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4296 Appaloosa Way pet-friendly?
No, 4296 Appaloosa Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montclair.
Does 4296 Appaloosa Way offer parking?
Yes, 4296 Appaloosa Way offers parking.
Does 4296 Appaloosa Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4296 Appaloosa Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4296 Appaloosa Way have a pool?
No, 4296 Appaloosa Way does not have a pool.
Does 4296 Appaloosa Way have accessible units?
No, 4296 Appaloosa Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4296 Appaloosa Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4296 Appaloosa Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4296 Appaloosa Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4296 Appaloosa Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Paseos at Montclair North
4914 Olive St
Montclair, CA 91763
Heritage Park Montclair Senior Apartments
5205 San Bernardino St
Montclair, CA 91763
Alexan Kendry
4868 Cypress Street
Montclair, CA 91763

Similar Pages

Montclair 1 BedroomsMontclair 2 Bedrooms
Montclair Apartments with GymsMontclair Apartments with Pools
Montclair Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CALake Elsinore, CARialto, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles