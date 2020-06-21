All apartments in Montclair
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:05 AM

4195 Kingsley Street

4195 Kingsley Street · (626) 926-4880
Location

4195 Kingsley Street, Montclair, CA 91763

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit U-44 · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1335 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
courtyard
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gated community, Three bedrooms two and a half bath condo with its own two car garages separated by a little courtyard. Remodeled showers, new toilets, indoor laundry room, laminated flooring, new dual pane windows and sliding door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4195 Kingsley Street have any available units?
4195 Kingsley Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4195 Kingsley Street have?
Some of 4195 Kingsley Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4195 Kingsley Street currently offering any rent specials?
4195 Kingsley Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4195 Kingsley Street pet-friendly?
No, 4195 Kingsley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montclair.
Does 4195 Kingsley Street offer parking?
Yes, 4195 Kingsley Street does offer parking.
Does 4195 Kingsley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4195 Kingsley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4195 Kingsley Street have a pool?
No, 4195 Kingsley Street does not have a pool.
Does 4195 Kingsley Street have accessible units?
No, 4195 Kingsley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4195 Kingsley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4195 Kingsley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4195 Kingsley Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4195 Kingsley Street does not have units with air conditioning.
