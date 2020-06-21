Gated community, Three bedrooms two and a half bath condo with its own two car garages separated by a little courtyard. Remodeled showers, new toilets, indoor laundry room, laminated flooring, new dual pane windows and sliding door.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4195 Kingsley Street have any available units?