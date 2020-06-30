Rent Calculator
Home
/
Montclair, CA
/
11040 San Rafael Way
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:48 PM
11040 San Rafael Way
11040 San Rafael Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
11040 San Rafael Way, Montclair, CA 91763
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
By appointment only, Owner is a Real Estate Agent. cell phone # 909-297-0373
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11040 San Rafael Way have any available units?
11040 San Rafael Way doesn't have any available units at this time.
Montclair, CA
.
Is 11040 San Rafael Way currently offering any rent specials?
11040 San Rafael Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11040 San Rafael Way pet-friendly?
No, 11040 San Rafael Way is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Montclair
.
Does 11040 San Rafael Way offer parking?
Yes, 11040 San Rafael Way offers parking.
Does 11040 San Rafael Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11040 San Rafael Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11040 San Rafael Way have a pool?
No, 11040 San Rafael Way does not have a pool.
Does 11040 San Rafael Way have accessible units?
No, 11040 San Rafael Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11040 San Rafael Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11040 San Rafael Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 11040 San Rafael Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 11040 San Rafael Way does not have units with air conditioning.
