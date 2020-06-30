All apartments in Montclair
Find more places like 11040 San Rafael Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montclair, CA
/
11040 San Rafael Way
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:48 PM

11040 San Rafael Way

11040 San Rafael Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Montclair
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11040 San Rafael Way, Montclair, CA 91763

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
By appointment only, Owner is a Real Estate Agent. cell phone # 909-297-0373

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11040 San Rafael Way have any available units?
11040 San Rafael Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, CA.
Is 11040 San Rafael Way currently offering any rent specials?
11040 San Rafael Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11040 San Rafael Way pet-friendly?
No, 11040 San Rafael Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montclair.
Does 11040 San Rafael Way offer parking?
Yes, 11040 San Rafael Way offers parking.
Does 11040 San Rafael Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11040 San Rafael Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11040 San Rafael Way have a pool?
No, 11040 San Rafael Way does not have a pool.
Does 11040 San Rafael Way have accessible units?
No, 11040 San Rafael Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11040 San Rafael Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11040 San Rafael Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 11040 San Rafael Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 11040 San Rafael Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage Park Montclair Senior Apartments
5205 San Bernardino St
Montclair, CA 91763
Alexan Kendry
4868 Cypress Street
Montclair, CA 91763
Paseos at Montclair North
4914 Olive St
Montclair, CA 91763

Similar Pages

Montclair 1 BedroomsMontclair 2 Bedrooms
Montclair Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMontclair Apartments with Parking
Montclair Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CARialto, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles