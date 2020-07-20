All apartments in Montclair
Last updated May 13 2019 at 12:16 PM

10198 ramona ave

10198 Ramona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10198 Ramona Avenue, Montclair, CA 91763

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
house in Montclair - Property Id: 116786

nice and comfortable 4 bedrooms and 2 bathroom .
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/116786
Property Id 116786

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4849848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10198 ramona ave have any available units?
10198 ramona ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, CA.
Is 10198 ramona ave currently offering any rent specials?
10198 ramona ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10198 ramona ave pet-friendly?
No, 10198 ramona ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montclair.
Does 10198 ramona ave offer parking?
No, 10198 ramona ave does not offer parking.
Does 10198 ramona ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10198 ramona ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10198 ramona ave have a pool?
No, 10198 ramona ave does not have a pool.
Does 10198 ramona ave have accessible units?
No, 10198 ramona ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10198 ramona ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10198 ramona ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10198 ramona ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 10198 ramona ave does not have units with air conditioning.
