10169 Columbine Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10169 Columbine Avenue

10169 Columbine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10169 Columbine Avenue, Montclair, CA 91763

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful studio ready to move In,with Kitchen,Bath and private entrance locate at the back yard of main house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10169 Columbine Avenue have any available units?
10169 Columbine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, CA.
Is 10169 Columbine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10169 Columbine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10169 Columbine Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10169 Columbine Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montclair.
Does 10169 Columbine Avenue offer parking?
No, 10169 Columbine Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10169 Columbine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10169 Columbine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10169 Columbine Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10169 Columbine Avenue has a pool.
Does 10169 Columbine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10169 Columbine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10169 Columbine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10169 Columbine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10169 Columbine Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10169 Columbine Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
