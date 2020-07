Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors carport fireplace

Spacious ground floor two bedroom one bath apartment has been recently painted inside and out, features beautiful hardwood floors and fireplace. Part of a well maintained 10 unit garden style apartment complex in convenient location which is surrounded by mostly single family homes. On-site coin operated laundry facility. One assigned covered carport with overhead storage cabinets. Adjacent to shopping and other services. There is near-by public transportation and property is approximately 1.25 miles from Monrovia Metro Goldline station. Santa Anita Race track, Methodist Hospital and Westfield Santa Anita Mall are all approximately 2 miles. Genoa street has recently been resurfaced.