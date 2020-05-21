551 Linwood Ave. #G

Amenities

Stunning Condo For Rent with All the Bells and Whistles!! - Welcome Home!! Stunning Upgraded Home in the Quaint Town of Monrovia nestled in the Foothills. Laminate Hardwood Flooring throughout. Downstairs Master Bedroom with attached private patio. Ample storage in hallway with Washer and Dryer Hookups. Second Floor Opens up to a Large Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling that centers around a beautiful Brick Fireplace. Enjoy the Balcony that overlooks the beautiful San Gabriel Valley Mountains. Open Kitchen with Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Wood Cabinetry. Generous second Bedroom with Large Closet and Vaulted Ceiling. Spacious Bathroom with stylish double Vanities.Attached 2 car garage with direct access. Enjoy the community amenities that includes a Sparkling Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi, and Pool-house.



Amenities:



*Laundry Hook Ups Inside

*Kitchen Appliances: Built In Range, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator, Microwave

Granite Counter, Remodeled Kitchen, Wood Cabinetry

*Bathroom Information- # of Baths (Full): 2

Bathtub, Shower in Tub, Double Sinks In Master Bath

*Central AC/Heat

*Rooms- has Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Area, Main Floor Master Bedroom, Master Bathroom, Master Bedroom, Master Suite, Two Masters

*Laminated Wood Flooring

*Interior Features- Balcony, Granite Counters, High Ceilings, Living Room Balcony, Open Floor Plan, Recessed Lighting

*Levels: Two

*Two Car Attached Garage

*Community, Association

Pool, Spa, and Pool-House

*Utilities Included- Water and Trash

*Security Deposit- $2850



