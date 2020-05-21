All apartments in Monrovia
Find more places like 551 Linwood Ave. #G.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monrovia, CA
/
551 Linwood Ave. #G
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

551 Linwood Ave. #G

551 Linwood Ave · (626) 461-5283
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Monrovia
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

551 Linwood Ave, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 551 Linwood Ave. #G · Avail. now

$2,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1395 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Stunning Condo For Rent with All the Bells and Whistles!! - Welcome Home!! Stunning Upgraded Home in the Quaint Town of Monrovia nestled in the Foothills. Laminate Hardwood Flooring throughout. Downstairs Master Bedroom with attached private patio. Ample storage in hallway with Washer and Dryer Hookups. Second Floor Opens up to a Large Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling that centers around a beautiful Brick Fireplace. Enjoy the Balcony that overlooks the beautiful San Gabriel Valley Mountains. Open Kitchen with Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Wood Cabinetry. Generous second Bedroom with Large Closet and Vaulted Ceiling. Spacious Bathroom with stylish double Vanities.Attached 2 car garage with direct access. Enjoy the community amenities that includes a Sparkling Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi, and Pool-house.

Amenities:

*Laundry Hook Ups Inside
*Kitchen Appliances: Built In Range, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator, Microwave
Granite Counter, Remodeled Kitchen, Wood Cabinetry
*Bathroom Information- # of Baths (Full): 2
Bathtub, Shower in Tub, Double Sinks In Master Bath
*Central AC/Heat
*Rooms- has Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Area, Main Floor Master Bedroom, Master Bathroom, Master Bedroom, Master Suite, Two Masters
*Laminated Wood Flooring
*Interior Features- Balcony, Granite Counters, High Ceilings, Living Room Balcony, Open Floor Plan, Recessed Lighting
*Levels: Two
*Two Car Attached Garage
*Community, Association
Pool, Spa, and Pool-House
*Utilities Included- Water and Trash
*Security Deposit- $2850

(RLNE4833096)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 551 Linwood Ave. #G have any available units?
551 Linwood Ave. #G has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 551 Linwood Ave. #G have?
Some of 551 Linwood Ave. #G's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 551 Linwood Ave. #G currently offering any rent specials?
551 Linwood Ave. #G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 551 Linwood Ave. #G pet-friendly?
No, 551 Linwood Ave. #G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monrovia.
Does 551 Linwood Ave. #G offer parking?
Yes, 551 Linwood Ave. #G offers parking.
Does 551 Linwood Ave. #G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 551 Linwood Ave. #G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 551 Linwood Ave. #G have a pool?
Yes, 551 Linwood Ave. #G has a pool.
Does 551 Linwood Ave. #G have accessible units?
No, 551 Linwood Ave. #G does not have accessible units.
Does 551 Linwood Ave. #G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 551 Linwood Ave. #G has units with dishwashers.
Does 551 Linwood Ave. #G have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 551 Linwood Ave. #G has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 551 Linwood Ave. #G?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Areum
1110 S 5th Ave
Monrovia, CA 91016
Moda at Monrovia Station
228 West Pomona Avenue
Monrovia, CA 91016

Similar Pages

Monrovia 2 BedroomsMonrovia Apartments with Balconies
Monrovia Apartments with GaragesMonrovia Apartments with Parking
Monrovia Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CALawndale, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CA
Eastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity