Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
525 E Olive Avenue
525 East Olive Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
525 East Olive Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Close to SCHOOLS, PARKS AND RESTAURANTS, near old town Monrovia and FWY 210 Spacious and charming DOWN-STAIR unit, fresh paint and new laminate wood floor.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 525 E Olive Avenue have any available units?
525 E Olive Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Monrovia, CA
.
Is 525 E Olive Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
525 E Olive Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 E Olive Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 525 E Olive Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Monrovia
.
Does 525 E Olive Avenue offer parking?
No, 525 E Olive Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 525 E Olive Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 E Olive Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 E Olive Avenue have a pool?
No, 525 E Olive Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 525 E Olive Avenue have accessible units?
No, 525 E Olive Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 525 E Olive Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 E Olive Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 525 E Olive Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 E Olive Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
