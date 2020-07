Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable little house.....1 bedroom plus 1 den ( can be second bedroom) one full bath. Brand new kitchen; New wood floor throughout; New double glazed windows with new blinds. Two high-efficiency split AC & heat units. Fresh interior painting. Pravite front and back yard. 1-car garage with washer & dryer hook up. Convinent location to gold line, shopping. Hurry up!!