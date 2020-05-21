All apartments in Monrovia
Last updated September 29 2019 at 7:18 AM

329 Genoa Street

329 Genoa Street · No Longer Available
Location

329 Genoa Street, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Prime location condo for rent. 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath with balcony.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 Genoa Street have any available units?
329 Genoa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monrovia, CA.
Is 329 Genoa Street currently offering any rent specials?
329 Genoa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 Genoa Street pet-friendly?
No, 329 Genoa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monrovia.
Does 329 Genoa Street offer parking?
No, 329 Genoa Street does not offer parking.
Does 329 Genoa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 329 Genoa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 Genoa Street have a pool?
No, 329 Genoa Street does not have a pool.
Does 329 Genoa Street have accessible units?
No, 329 Genoa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 329 Genoa Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 329 Genoa Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 329 Genoa Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 329 Genoa Street does not have units with air conditioning.
