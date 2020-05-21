All apartments in Monrovia
Last updated October 1 2019 at 3:16 PM

316 E Palm Avenue

316 East Palm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

316 East Palm Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Amenities

microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
No pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 E Palm Avenue have any available units?
316 E Palm Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monrovia, CA.
Is 316 E Palm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
316 E Palm Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 E Palm Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 316 E Palm Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monrovia.
Does 316 E Palm Avenue offer parking?
No, 316 E Palm Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 316 E Palm Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 E Palm Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 E Palm Avenue have a pool?
No, 316 E Palm Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 316 E Palm Avenue have accessible units?
No, 316 E Palm Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 316 E Palm Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 E Palm Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 316 E Palm Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 316 E Palm Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
