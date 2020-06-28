281 Poinsettia Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016 Monrovia
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located on cul-de-sac this home offers 3 bedrooms, full bathroom, 1,000 sq. ft., living room with fireplace, kitchen w/stove, dual pane windows, central air, covered patio, yard and 2 car detached garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 281 Poinsettia Avenue have any available units?
281 Poinsettia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monrovia, CA.
What amenities does 281 Poinsettia Avenue have?
Some of 281 Poinsettia Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 281 Poinsettia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
281 Poinsettia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.