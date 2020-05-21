All apartments in Monrovia
Find more places like 227 E Lemon Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monrovia, CA
/
227 E Lemon Avenue
Last updated September 20 2019 at 3:20 AM

227 E Lemon Avenue

227 East Lemon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Monrovia
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

227 East Lemon Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
Please call Listing Office for your personal tour 626-355-1600

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 E Lemon Avenue have any available units?
227 E Lemon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monrovia, CA.
Is 227 E Lemon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
227 E Lemon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 E Lemon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 227 E Lemon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monrovia.
Does 227 E Lemon Avenue offer parking?
No, 227 E Lemon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 227 E Lemon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 E Lemon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 E Lemon Avenue have a pool?
No, 227 E Lemon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 227 E Lemon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 227 E Lemon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 227 E Lemon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 E Lemon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 227 E Lemon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 227 E Lemon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Areum
1110 S 5th Ave
Monrovia, CA 91016
Moda at Monrovia Station
228 West Pomona Avenue
Monrovia, CA 91016

Similar Pages

Monrovia 2 Bedroom ApartmentsMonrovia Apartments with Balconies
Monrovia Apartments with GaragesMonrovia Apartments with Parking
Monrovia Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CALawndale, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CA
Eastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles