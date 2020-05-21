All apartments in Monrovia
130 Stedman Place
130 Stedman Place

130 Stedman Place · No Longer Available
Location

130 Stedman Place, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
This darling 3 Bedroom, 1 3/4 bath, has been freshly painted inside and out. Brand new central air/heat, hardwood floors, dining area,
laundry area in kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Stedman Place have any available units?
130 Stedman Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monrovia, CA.
Is 130 Stedman Place currently offering any rent specials?
130 Stedman Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Stedman Place pet-friendly?
No, 130 Stedman Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monrovia.
Does 130 Stedman Place offer parking?
No, 130 Stedman Place does not offer parking.
Does 130 Stedman Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Stedman Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Stedman Place have a pool?
No, 130 Stedman Place does not have a pool.
Does 130 Stedman Place have accessible units?
No, 130 Stedman Place does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Stedman Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 Stedman Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Stedman Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 130 Stedman Place has units with air conditioning.
