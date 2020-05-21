Rent Calculator
Home
/
Monrovia, CA
/
130 Stedman Place
Last updated June 23 2019 at 2:14 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
130 Stedman Place
130 Stedman Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Monrovia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
130 Stedman Place, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia
Amenities
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
This darling 3 Bedroom, 1 3/4 bath, has been freshly painted inside and out. Brand new central air/heat, hardwood floors, dining area,
laundry area in kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 130 Stedman Place have any available units?
130 Stedman Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Monrovia, CA
.
Is 130 Stedman Place currently offering any rent specials?
130 Stedman Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Stedman Place pet-friendly?
No, 130 Stedman Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Monrovia
.
Does 130 Stedman Place offer parking?
No, 130 Stedman Place does not offer parking.
Does 130 Stedman Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Stedman Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Stedman Place have a pool?
No, 130 Stedman Place does not have a pool.
Does 130 Stedman Place have accessible units?
No, 130 Stedman Place does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Stedman Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 Stedman Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Stedman Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 130 Stedman Place has units with air conditioning.
