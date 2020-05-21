All apartments in Monrovia
Location

1048 Royal Oaks Drive, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Highly sought after single story rear unit in Royal Oaks Village - near everything, Old Town Monrovia, Library Park, Gold Line, Westfield Mall, Shopping and 210 Freeway - totally remodeled 6 years ago with new cabinetry, granite counters, stainless appliances, ceiling fans, tile and carpet flooring, ceiling spot lighting, mirrored wardrobes, free standing gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer & dryer, window coverings. Tons of light and storage, cathedral ceilings, gas log fireplace, attractive atrium, Master suite has walk in closet, slider to rear yard from 2 bedrooms, enclosed front patio with slider from kitchen. 2-car attached garage with direct access, additional parking space available for small fee, will consider one small pet. Landlord paid HOA includes CCR's, pool, tennis, basketball and children's play area. Landlord pays water, trash & gardener for front only. Ready for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1048 Royal Oaks Drive have any available units?
1048 Royal Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monrovia, CA.
What amenities does 1048 Royal Oaks Drive have?
Some of 1048 Royal Oaks Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1048 Royal Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1048 Royal Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1048 Royal Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1048 Royal Oaks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1048 Royal Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1048 Royal Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 1048 Royal Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1048 Royal Oaks Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1048 Royal Oaks Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1048 Royal Oaks Drive has a pool.
Does 1048 Royal Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 1048 Royal Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1048 Royal Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1048 Royal Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1048 Royal Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1048 Royal Oaks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
