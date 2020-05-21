1048 Royal Oaks Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Highly sought after single story rear unit in Royal Oaks Village - near everything, Old Town Monrovia, Library Park, Gold Line, Westfield Mall, Shopping and 210 Freeway - totally remodeled 6 years ago with new cabinetry, granite counters, stainless appliances, ceiling fans, tile and carpet flooring, ceiling spot lighting, mirrored wardrobes, free standing gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer & dryer, window coverings. Tons of light and storage, cathedral ceilings, gas log fireplace, attractive atrium, Master suite has walk in closet, slider to rear yard from 2 bedrooms, enclosed front patio with slider from kitchen. 2-car attached garage with direct access, additional parking space available for small fee, will consider one small pet. Landlord paid HOA includes CCR's, pool, tennis, basketball and children's play area. Landlord pays water, trash & gardener for front only. Ready for immediate occupancy.