Amenities

parking recently renovated pool air conditioning tennis court carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Timberlake Gated Community

This 1 Bedroom 1 Bath condo has been freshly painted, new carpeting, updated appliances, central heat & air, pool, tennis court, plenty of parking. The unit is move in ready. No pets, and Renter's Insurance is required.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.