All apartments in Modesto
Find more places like 3700 TULLY RD 36.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Modesto, CA
/
3700 TULLY RD 36
Last updated June 28 2020 at 9:40 AM

3700 TULLY RD 36

3700 Tully Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Modesto
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3700 Tully Road, Modesto, CA 95356

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Unit 36 Available 07/10/20 TAJ Mahal STUDIO CONDO LIVING - Property Id: 291581

Beautiful upstairs studio unit with Balcony it is In A Secured and Quiet Gated Community 431 Sq.ft
Beautiful well-kept grounds with lakes and fountains; Has an onsite Fitness room with dry sauna, 3
Swimming Pools Indoor racquetball court,Basketball Court, Tennis court and Clubhouse with a full Kitchen and fire place for your Parties, Hot Tub Picnic tables area with BBQ Pits,Also this unit is for a Non-smoker it has Electric Self Cleaning Range,Refrigerator, Central Heat & Ac, THERE IS A NON REFUNDABLE CREDIT & BACK GROUND CHECK SO PLEASE DON'T APPLY UNLESS YOU CAN PASS. I AM NOT HERE TO MAKE MONEY OFF YOU.That Why I Say ONLY Serious people Need to Apply I am here to find a renter who will pay there rent on time every month and take care of my unit better than me

1,300.00 MONTHLY + $ 1,300.00 DEPOSIT with 1 Yr.

$ 1,200.00 MONTHLY + $ 1200.00 DEPOSIT WITH 2 YR LEASE

CONTACT DANNY
(209)447-7836
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291581
Property Id 291581

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5885698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3700 TULLY RD 36 have any available units?
3700 TULLY RD 36 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Modesto, CA.
What amenities does 3700 TULLY RD 36 have?
Some of 3700 TULLY RD 36's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3700 TULLY RD 36 currently offering any rent specials?
3700 TULLY RD 36 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 TULLY RD 36 pet-friendly?
No, 3700 TULLY RD 36 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Modesto.
Does 3700 TULLY RD 36 offer parking?
No, 3700 TULLY RD 36 does not offer parking.
Does 3700 TULLY RD 36 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3700 TULLY RD 36 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 TULLY RD 36 have a pool?
Yes, 3700 TULLY RD 36 has a pool.
Does 3700 TULLY RD 36 have accessible units?
No, 3700 TULLY RD 36 does not have accessible units.
Does 3700 TULLY RD 36 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3700 TULLY RD 36 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3700 TULLY RD 36 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3700 TULLY RD 36 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Modesto 2 BedroomsModesto Apartments with Balcony
Modesto Apartments with GarageModesto Apartments with Parking
Modesto Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CAMilpitas, CAStockton, CADublin, CATracy, CA
Antioch, CATurlock, CAMerced, CAManteca, CABrentwood, CAGilroy, CAMorgan Hill, CARipon, CA
East Foothills, CALathrop, CAHollister, CAJackson, CASonora, CALodi, CALos Banos, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-StanislausMerced College
University of the PacificSan Jose City College
San Jose State University