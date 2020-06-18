All apartments in Modesto
Find more places like 2201 Prins Alexander Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Modesto, CA
/
2201 Prins Alexander Cir
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

2201 Prins Alexander Cir

2201 Prins Alexander Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Modesto
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2201 Prins Alexander Circle, Modesto, CA 95356

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 3 Bd 2 bth w/large loft, 1 story, great schools - Property Id: 288684

This house is approximately 1976 square feet with a living room, dining area, large loft, plantation shutters, granite counters, gas range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, inside laundry room, central heat & air, 2-car garage, front and back yard with covered patio and gardening area. Close to schools, freeway, park & shopping. Located in Dutch Hollow neighborhood.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288684
Property Id 288684

(RLNE5843515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 Prins Alexander Cir have any available units?
2201 Prins Alexander Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Modesto, CA.
What amenities does 2201 Prins Alexander Cir have?
Some of 2201 Prins Alexander Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 Prins Alexander Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2201 Prins Alexander Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 Prins Alexander Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 2201 Prins Alexander Cir is pet friendly.
Does 2201 Prins Alexander Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2201 Prins Alexander Cir does offer parking.
Does 2201 Prins Alexander Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2201 Prins Alexander Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 Prins Alexander Cir have a pool?
No, 2201 Prins Alexander Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2201 Prins Alexander Cir have accessible units?
No, 2201 Prins Alexander Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 Prins Alexander Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2201 Prins Alexander Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 2201 Prins Alexander Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2201 Prins Alexander Cir has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Modesto 2 BedroomsModesto Apartments with Balcony
Modesto Apartments with GarageModesto Apartments with Parking
Modesto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CAMilpitas, CAStockton, CADublin, CATracy, CA
Antioch, CATurlock, CAMerced, CAManteca, CABrentwood, CAGilroy, CAMorgan Hill, CARipon, CA
East Foothills, CALathrop, CAHollister, CAJackson, CASonora, CALodi, CALos Banos, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-StanislausMerced College
University of the PacificSan Jose City College
San Jose State University