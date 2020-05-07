Amenities

2102 College Ave. 2bedroom/2bath home - $1075 Monthly rent/ $1175. Security Deposit.

2102 College is part a Duplex.

Cozy home in North Modesto.

Available June 1, 2020.

Currently occupied. Please do not disturb tenants.

Stove & Fridge included. Owner pays water bill.

NO pets.

Home has an outdoor laundry room. Washer & Dryer not provided.

1 year lease required.



This home does not accept Section 8.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING: First, apply online at www.RentFromCornerstone.Com.

A completed & qualifying application must be received Before showing.



QUALIFICATIONS & DOCUMENTS REQUIRED:

*Income must be 3 times amount of rent

*Minimum of 600 Credit Score for all applicants

*Non-refundable $45.00 Screening Fee for each adult, which includes a criminal background search.

*Copy of Drivers License or ID

*Must have at least 1-year verifiable rental history for all applicants together.

*No Evictions.

* Tenant to complete our No Pet Policy at https//:cre.petscreening.com, by creating a "Tenant Only Profile".

* Renter's Insurance required ($100,000 liability insurance).

Please Drive by the home to view the area.

Online application submissions only.



All person over 18 must submit a separate rental application with supporting documents to complete the application process.



Incomplete applications will be denied.



Please submit applications and all supporting documents online at www.rentfromcornerstone.com



Thank you.



