All apartments in Modesto
Find more places like 2102 College Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Modesto, CA
/
2102 College Ave
Last updated May 7 2020 at 9:56 AM

2102 College Ave

2102 College Avenue · (209) 613-5860
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Modesto
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2102 College Avenue, Modesto, CA 95350

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2102 College Ave · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
2102 College Ave. 2bedroom/2bath home - $1075 Monthly rent/ $1175. Security Deposit.
2102 College is part a Duplex.
Cozy home in North Modesto.
Available June 1, 2020.
Currently occupied. Please do not disturb tenants.
Stove & Fridge included. Owner pays water bill.
NO pets.
Home has an outdoor laundry room. Washer & Dryer not provided.
1 year lease required.

This home does not accept Section 8.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING: First, apply online at www.RentFromCornerstone.Com.
A completed & qualifying application must be received Before showing.

QUALIFICATIONS & DOCUMENTS REQUIRED:
*Income must be 3 times amount of rent
*Minimum of 600 Credit Score for all applicants
*Non-refundable $45.00 Screening Fee for each adult, which includes a criminal background search.
*Copy of Drivers License or ID
*Must have at least 1-year verifiable rental history for all applicants together.
*No Evictions.
* Tenant to complete our No Pet Policy at https//:cre.petscreening.com, by creating a "Tenant Only Profile".
* Renter's Insurance required ($100,000 liability insurance).
Please Drive by the home to view the area.
Online application submissions only.

All person over 18 must submit a separate rental application with supporting documents to complete the application process.

Incomplete applications will be denied.

Please submit applications and all supporting documents online at www.rentfromcornerstone.com

Thank you.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2401026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2102 College Ave have any available units?
2102 College Ave has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2102 College Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2102 College Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 College Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2102 College Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Modesto.
Does 2102 College Ave offer parking?
No, 2102 College Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2102 College Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2102 College Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 College Ave have a pool?
No, 2102 College Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2102 College Ave have accessible units?
No, 2102 College Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 College Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2102 College Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2102 College Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2102 College Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2102 College Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Modesto 2 BedroomsModesto Apartments with Balcony
Modesto Apartments with GarageModesto Apartments with Parking
Modesto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CAMilpitas, CAStockton, CADublin, CATracy, CA
Antioch, CATurlock, CAMerced, CAManteca, CABrentwood, CAGilroy, CAMorgan Hill, CARipon, CA
East Foothills, CALathrop, CAHollister, CAJackson, CASonora, CALodi, CALos Banos, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-StanislausMerced College
University of the PacificSan Jose City College
San Jose State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity