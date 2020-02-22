All apartments in Modesto
Last updated February 22 2020 at 1:16 AM

1712 Plaza De San Joaquin

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Modesto
Location

1712 Plaza De San Joaquin, Modesto, CA 95350

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1790 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Come and view this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath condo located in a quiet area of Modesto. Beautiful grounds, with pool and spa very close to this unit. The home features an inside laundry room, central heat & air, fireplace, HOA pool & spa, fresh paint, clean carpet, and a 2 car garage. It also includes a comfortable and private patio area which is great for gatherings.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,000

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1712 Plaza De San Joaquin have any available units?
1712 Plaza De San Joaquin has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1712 Plaza De San Joaquin have?
Some of 1712 Plaza De San Joaquin's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1712 Plaza De San Joaquin currently offering any rent specials?
1712 Plaza De San Joaquin isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1712 Plaza De San Joaquin pet-friendly?
No, 1712 Plaza De San Joaquin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Modesto.
Does 1712 Plaza De San Joaquin offer parking?
Yes, 1712 Plaza De San Joaquin does offer parking.
Does 1712 Plaza De San Joaquin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1712 Plaza De San Joaquin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1712 Plaza De San Joaquin have a pool?
Yes, 1712 Plaza De San Joaquin has a pool.
Does 1712 Plaza De San Joaquin have accessible units?
No, 1712 Plaza De San Joaquin does not have accessible units.
Does 1712 Plaza De San Joaquin have units with dishwashers?
No, 1712 Plaza De San Joaquin does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1712 Plaza De San Joaquin have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1712 Plaza De San Joaquin has units with air conditioning.
