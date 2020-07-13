Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel patio / balcony carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage hot tub online portal tennis court accessible alarm system cc payments dog grooming area e-payments internet access internet cafe lobby smoke-free community

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Live the ultimate California lifestyle at Camden Crown Valley. Our 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes have been recently upgraded with stainless appliances, granite, 2-tone paint and wood-style flooring. Apartments with direct access garages are also available. Enjoy nearby Laguna Beach, shopping and entertainment. We're conveniently located only 2 blocks from the Shops at Mission Viejo and across the street from the Mission Hospital. The surrounding area is also abundant with recreational parks, lakes, tennis clubs and golf courses. Our pet-friendly community offers an enclosed dog park, so you can relax while spending time with your pet. Living in South Orange County, California never looked better. Please note that all floor plan availability is subject to change. Call for details.