Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:30 AM

Camden Crown Valley

26891 La Alameda · (757) 337-3802
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26891 La Alameda, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4303 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,848

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 751 sqft

Unit 1202 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,859

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 751 sqft

Unit 1207 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,864

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 751 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0822 · Avail. Jul 19

$2,273

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1030 sqft

Unit 4214 · Avail. Sep 6

$2,307

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft

Unit 3217 · Avail. Sep 6

$2,312

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Crown Valley.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
patio / balcony
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
online portal
tennis court
accessible
alarm system
cc payments
dog grooming area
e-payments
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
smoke-free community
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Live the ultimate California lifestyle at Camden Crown Valley. Our 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes have been recently upgraded with stainless appliances, granite, 2-tone paint and wood-style flooring. Apartments with direct access garages are also available. Enjoy nearby Laguna Beach, shopping and entertainment. We're conveniently located only 2 blocks from the Shops at Mission Viejo and across the street from the Mission Hospital. The surrounding area is also abundant with recreational parks, lakes, tennis clubs and golf courses. Our pet-friendly community offers an enclosed dog park, so you can relax while spending time with your pet. Living in South Orange County, California never looked better. Please note that all floor plan availability is subject to change. Call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Only 12+ month lease terms offered in state of California
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Additional: Cable and Internet $106, Valet Living (trash pickup) $25, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 per pet (refundable)
limit: Up to two pets per apartment home
rent: $50 per pet per month
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive. (All accepted breeds are required to be licensed through the City of Mission Viejo, have up-to-date vaccination records and are subject to a pet interview. ) Ask us about our pet interview process! Call us with any pet-related questions!
Storage Details: Attached garages: included in select leases; Detached garages: $100/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Crown Valley have any available units?
Camden Crown Valley has 19 units available starting at $1,848 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Camden Crown Valley have?
Some of Camden Crown Valley's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Crown Valley currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Crown Valley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Crown Valley pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Crown Valley is pet friendly.
Does Camden Crown Valley offer parking?
Yes, Camden Crown Valley offers parking.
Does Camden Crown Valley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Crown Valley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Crown Valley have a pool?
Yes, Camden Crown Valley has a pool.
Does Camden Crown Valley have accessible units?
Yes, Camden Crown Valley has accessible units.
Does Camden Crown Valley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Crown Valley has units with dishwashers.
Does Camden Crown Valley have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Camden Crown Valley has units with air conditioning.
