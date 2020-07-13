Camden Crown Valley

Lease Length: Only 12+ month lease terms offered in state of California
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Additional: Cable and Internet $106, Valet Living (trash pickup) $25, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 per pet (refundable)
limit: Up to two pets per apartment home
rent: $50 per pet per month
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive. (All accepted breeds are required to be licensed through the City of Mission Viejo, have up-to-date vaccination records and are subject to a pet interview. ) Ask us about our pet interview process! Call us with any pet-related questions!