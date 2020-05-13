All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated December 6 2019 at 8:45 AM

28512 Borgona

28512 Borgona · No Longer Available
Location

28512 Borgona, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Casta del Sol

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy Three Bedroom Home Located In The Gated Senior Community Of Casta Del Sol.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28512 Borgona have any available units?
28512 Borgona doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
Is 28512 Borgona currently offering any rent specials?
28512 Borgona is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28512 Borgona pet-friendly?
No, 28512 Borgona is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 28512 Borgona offer parking?
Yes, 28512 Borgona offers parking.
Does 28512 Borgona have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28512 Borgona does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28512 Borgona have a pool?
No, 28512 Borgona does not have a pool.
Does 28512 Borgona have accessible units?
No, 28512 Borgona does not have accessible units.
Does 28512 Borgona have units with dishwashers?
No, 28512 Borgona does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28512 Borgona have units with air conditioning?
No, 28512 Borgona does not have units with air conditioning.

