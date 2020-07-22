28091 Virginia

Amenities

A beautiful home in desirable Pinecrest tract in Mission Viejo North, It offers a great floor plan. The delightful kitchen recently upgraded with granite counter tops & all matching stainless steel appliances including newer dishwasher, gas stove & built-in microwave. lovely tile flooring, roll-up garage door opener. Quiet & private backyard is beautifully landscaped. Spacious master suite w/ mirrored wardrobes. Separate family room has a cozy fireplace. Enjoy all wonderful amenities of Lake Mission Viejo. Available April 25th. Near everything.