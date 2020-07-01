28032 Via Bonalde

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Beautiful views from this lovely home in gated 55 + community of Casta Del Sol! Light and bright, property features include large living room with fireplace and skylights for natural light. Large L-shaped kitchen comes with all appliances, including a refrigerator. Kitchen has an open area to use for serving food to guests on the adjacent enclosed sun room. This sun room is just off the kitchen and has beautiful views of hills, trees, city lights, and the greenbelt is just behind. Lots of privacy. Enjoy the panoramic view from most rooms of this home. There is a separate dining area within the kitchen for convenience. Two large bedrooms with more than ample closet space. One car direct access garage. Home has fresh paint and hardwood floors throughout which were refinished last year and are absolutely gorgeous. Community offers two recreation centers, two swimming pools, exercise/workout room and many clubs. This could be your next "home" - not just a place to live.