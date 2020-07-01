All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated January 19 2020 at 2:37 AM

28032 Via Bonalde

28032 Via Bonalde · No Longer Available
Location

28032 Via Bonalde, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Casta del Sol

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful views from this lovely home in gated 55 + community of Casta Del Sol! Light and bright, property features include large living room with fireplace and skylights for natural light. Large L-shaped kitchen comes with all appliances, including a refrigerator. Kitchen has an open area to use for serving food to guests on the adjacent enclosed sun room. This sun room is just off the kitchen and has beautiful views of hills, trees, city lights, and the greenbelt is just behind. Lots of privacy. Enjoy the panoramic view from most rooms of this home. There is a separate dining area within the kitchen for convenience. Two large bedrooms with more than ample closet space. One car direct access garage. Home has fresh paint and hardwood floors throughout which were refinished last year and are absolutely gorgeous. Community offers two recreation centers, two swimming pools, exercise/workout room and many clubs. This could be your next "home" - not just a place to live.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28032 Via Bonalde have any available units?
28032 Via Bonalde doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 28032 Via Bonalde have?
Some of 28032 Via Bonalde's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28032 Via Bonalde currently offering any rent specials?
28032 Via Bonalde is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28032 Via Bonalde pet-friendly?
No, 28032 Via Bonalde is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 28032 Via Bonalde offer parking?
Yes, 28032 Via Bonalde offers parking.
Does 28032 Via Bonalde have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28032 Via Bonalde does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28032 Via Bonalde have a pool?
Yes, 28032 Via Bonalde has a pool.
Does 28032 Via Bonalde have accessible units?
No, 28032 Via Bonalde does not have accessible units.
Does 28032 Via Bonalde have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28032 Via Bonalde has units with dishwashers.
Does 28032 Via Bonalde have units with air conditioning?
No, 28032 Via Bonalde does not have units with air conditioning.

