27834 Via Sarasate

Amenities
Welcome to Casta Del Sol! This community has so much to offer---Two Pools and Spas, Tennis Courts, Lawnbowling, Shuffleboard, Putting Green, Fitness Center, Billards Rooms, Arts & Crafts Room, Recreation Center, Restaurant and Bar, 24 Hour Gated Community---ALL next to a Beautiful Public Golf Course! This home features Two Bedrooms and Two Bathrooms with a direct access Two Car Garage. Large open floor plan with family room and dining room. There is also a membership with access to Beautiful Lake Mission Viejo~~~~with fishing, boat rentals, beaches, snack bar and a wonderful Summer Concert Series including TWO Spectacular Fireworks Shows!