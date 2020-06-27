All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated August 31 2019 at 2:44 AM

27834 Via Sarasate

27834 via Sarasate · No Longer Available
Location

27834 via Sarasate, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Casta del Sol

Amenities

putting green
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
putting green
garage
tennis court
Welcome to Casta Del Sol! This community has so much to offer---Two Pools and Spas, Tennis Courts, Lawnbowling, Shuffleboard, Putting Green, Fitness Center, Billards Rooms, Arts & Crafts Room, Recreation Center, Restaurant and Bar, 24 Hour Gated Community---ALL next to a Beautiful Public Golf Course! This home features Two Bedrooms and Two Bathrooms with a direct access Two Car Garage. Large open floor plan with family room and dining room. There is also a membership with access to Beautiful Lake Mission Viejo~~~~with fishing, boat rentals, beaches, snack bar and a wonderful Summer Concert Series including TWO Spectacular Fireworks Shows!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27834 Via Sarasate have any available units?
27834 Via Sarasate doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27834 Via Sarasate have?
Some of 27834 Via Sarasate's amenities include putting green, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27834 Via Sarasate currently offering any rent specials?
27834 Via Sarasate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27834 Via Sarasate pet-friendly?
No, 27834 Via Sarasate is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27834 Via Sarasate offer parking?
Yes, 27834 Via Sarasate offers parking.
Does 27834 Via Sarasate have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27834 Via Sarasate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27834 Via Sarasate have a pool?
Yes, 27834 Via Sarasate has a pool.
Does 27834 Via Sarasate have accessible units?
No, 27834 Via Sarasate does not have accessible units.
Does 27834 Via Sarasate have units with dishwashers?
No, 27834 Via Sarasate does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27834 Via Sarasate have units with air conditioning?
No, 27834 Via Sarasate does not have units with air conditioning.
