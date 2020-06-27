27834 Via Sarasate

Amenities

Welcome to Casta Del Sol! This community has so much to offer---Two Pools and Spas, Tennis Courts, Lawnbowling, Shuffleboard, Putting Green, Fitness Center, Billards Rooms, Arts & Crafts Room, Recreation Center, Restaurant and Bar, 24 Hour Gated Community---ALL next to a Beautiful Public Golf Course! This home features Two Bedrooms and Two Bathrooms with a direct access Two Car Garage. Large open floor plan with family room and dining room. There is also a membership with access to Beautiful Lake Mission Viejo~~~~with fishing, boat rentals, beaches, snack bar and a wonderful Summer Concert Series including TWO Spectacular Fireworks Shows!