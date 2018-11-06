27812 Alfabia

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome to Mallorca! Enjoy this upgraded lower level unit featuring two bedrooms and two bathrooms on lake Mission Viejo. Mallorca is a guarded gated community with two pools, two spas, private beach, boat dock, paddle board rentals and recreational activities offered by the lake that will make you feel like you are in a resort 365 days a year! The property has views to the lake from the living room, kitchen and master suit, spacious living room with fire place, windows Shutters and Wood floors throughout, Upgraded Kitchen with granite counter tops , self close cabinets and pull out shelves. Master Bathroom has custom cabinets & quartz counter top; floor to ceiling travertine tile and marble flooring; in master shower room with built-in seat in the shower. Relax in the private rear patio with views of the lake, city lights, and hills. Conveniently located to walking distance to the Market on the Lake, with shops, gyms and dining!!