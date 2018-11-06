All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated May 7 2020

27812 Alfabia

27812 Alfabia · No Longer Available
Location

27812 Alfabia, Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to Mallorca! Enjoy this upgraded lower level unit featuring two bedrooms and two bathrooms on lake Mission Viejo. Mallorca is a guarded gated community with two pools, two spas, private beach, boat dock, paddle board rentals and recreational activities offered by the lake that will make you feel like you are in a resort 365 days a year! The property has views to the lake from the living room, kitchen and master suit, spacious living room with fire place, windows Shutters and Wood floors throughout, Upgraded Kitchen with granite counter tops , self close cabinets and pull out shelves. Master Bathroom has custom cabinets & quartz counter top; floor to ceiling travertine tile and marble flooring; in master shower room with built-in seat in the shower. Relax in the private rear patio with views of the lake, city lights, and hills. Conveniently located to walking distance to the Market on the Lake, with shops, gyms and dining!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27812 Alfabia have any available units?
27812 Alfabia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27812 Alfabia have?
Some of 27812 Alfabia's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27812 Alfabia currently offering any rent specials?
27812 Alfabia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27812 Alfabia pet-friendly?
No, 27812 Alfabia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27812 Alfabia offer parking?
Yes, 27812 Alfabia offers parking.
Does 27812 Alfabia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27812 Alfabia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27812 Alfabia have a pool?
Yes, 27812 Alfabia has a pool.
Does 27812 Alfabia have accessible units?
No, 27812 Alfabia does not have accessible units.
Does 27812 Alfabia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27812 Alfabia has units with dishwashers.
Does 27812 Alfabia have units with air conditioning?
No, 27812 Alfabia does not have units with air conditioning.

