27706 Falkirk

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Looking for a home with amazing views and finishes. This home has been upgraded throughout. Recently painted and new carpets installed with warm colors throughout. The kitchen is a chef's dream with amazing views as well. Granite counter tops with glass backsplash. Tons of cabinet storage with pull out draws. Stainless steel appliances. Spacious floor plan with a beautiful stone fireplace in the living room. You also have a separate dining room - great for entertaining. The downstairs bathroom has been upgraded as well. Upstairs offers two spacious bedrooms suites complete with their own recently remodeled bathrooms as well. This home offers a large private patio area with amazing views, great for summer BBQ's or just hanging out. The landlord is providing refrigerator, washer/dryer and patio furniture. This home is truly beautiful and has been beautifully upgraded and remodeled. This complex offers a community pool and spa. Walking distance to schools, shopping and restaurants. You may also join Lake Mission Viejo. Truly a turnkey property