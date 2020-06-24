All apartments in Mission Viejo
27706 Falkirk

27706 Falkirk · No Longer Available
Location

27706 Falkirk, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Looking for a home with amazing views and finishes. This home has been upgraded throughout. Recently painted and new carpets installed with warm colors throughout. The kitchen is a chef's dream with amazing views as well. Granite counter tops with glass backsplash. Tons of cabinet storage with pull out draws. Stainless steel appliances. Spacious floor plan with a beautiful stone fireplace in the living room. You also have a separate dining room - great for entertaining. The downstairs bathroom has been upgraded as well. Upstairs offers two spacious bedrooms suites complete with their own recently remodeled bathrooms as well. This home offers a large private patio area with amazing views, great for summer BBQ's or just hanging out. The landlord is providing refrigerator, washer/dryer and patio furniture. This home is truly beautiful and has been beautifully upgraded and remodeled. This complex offers a community pool and spa. Walking distance to schools, shopping and restaurants. You may also join Lake Mission Viejo. Truly a turnkey property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27706 Falkirk have any available units?
27706 Falkirk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27706 Falkirk have?
Some of 27706 Falkirk's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27706 Falkirk currently offering any rent specials?
27706 Falkirk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27706 Falkirk pet-friendly?
No, 27706 Falkirk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27706 Falkirk offer parking?
Yes, 27706 Falkirk offers parking.
Does 27706 Falkirk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27706 Falkirk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27706 Falkirk have a pool?
Yes, 27706 Falkirk has a pool.
Does 27706 Falkirk have accessible units?
No, 27706 Falkirk does not have accessible units.
Does 27706 Falkirk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27706 Falkirk has units with dishwashers.
Does 27706 Falkirk have units with air conditioning?
No, 27706 Falkirk does not have units with air conditioning.
