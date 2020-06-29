All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated March 1 2020 at 9:34 PM

27676 VIA TURINA

27676 Via Turina · No Longer Available
Location

27676 Via Turina, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Casta del Sol

Amenities

dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
LOCATED IN SENIOR COMMUNITY OF CASTA DEL SOL (55+) THIS LOVELY HOME IS LOCATED ON A QUIET CUL-DE-SAC WITH ONLY 4 HOMES. END UNIT
WITH BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF REC CENTER 2.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27676 VIA TURINA have any available units?
27676 VIA TURINA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
Is 27676 VIA TURINA currently offering any rent specials?
27676 VIA TURINA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27676 VIA TURINA pet-friendly?
No, 27676 VIA TURINA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27676 VIA TURINA offer parking?
No, 27676 VIA TURINA does not offer parking.
Does 27676 VIA TURINA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27676 VIA TURINA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27676 VIA TURINA have a pool?
No, 27676 VIA TURINA does not have a pool.
Does 27676 VIA TURINA have accessible units?
No, 27676 VIA TURINA does not have accessible units.
Does 27676 VIA TURINA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27676 VIA TURINA has units with dishwashers.
Does 27676 VIA TURINA have units with air conditioning?
No, 27676 VIA TURINA does not have units with air conditioning.
