27260 Los Altos Unit: E

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly sauna

RESIDENCE FEATURES

Spacious floor plans

Private patio or balcony

Private one-car garage & additional storage available

Kitchens include all major appliances w/ gas range & pantry

In-home washers & dryers

Two-tone paint, nine-fool ceilings & oversized arched windows

Abundant closet space including built-in bookshelves

Pet friendly w/ dogs up to 30 lbs welcome

COMMUNITY AMENITIES

Gated entry community

Lush landscaping w/ pathways & spacious lawns

Resort-style pool w/ spa & sauna

Pool-side barbecue grills & caf tables

Clubhouse w/ media center, fireplace & full kitchen

Fitness center w/ cardio & strength training equipment

Business center w/ computers & printer

PET POLICY

Pet Maximum: 2 pet maximum per apartment home with deposit.



Security deposit:

1 BR - $600 deposit

2 BR - $700 deposit

3 BR - $800 deposit