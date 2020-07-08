All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

27260 Los Altos Unit: D

27260 Los Altos · No Longer Available
Location

27260 Los Altos, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
sauna
RESIDENCE FEATURES
Spacious floor plans
Private patio or balcony
Private one-car garage & additional storage available
Kitchens include all major appliances w/ gas range & pantry
In-home washers & dryers
Two-tone paint, nine-fool ceilings & oversized arched windows
Abundant closet space including built-in bookshelves
Pet friendly w/ dogs up to 30 lbs welcome
COMMUNITY AMENITIES
Gated entry community
Lush landscaping w/ pathways & spacious lawns
Resort-style pool w/ spa & sauna
Pool-side barbecue grills & caf tables
Clubhouse w/ media center, fireplace & full kitchen
Fitness center w/ cardio & strength training equipment
Business center w/ computers & printer
PET POLICY
Pet Maximum: 2 pet maximum per apartment home with deposit.

Security deposit:
1 BR - $600 deposit
2 BR - $700 deposit
3 BR - $800 deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27260 Los Altos Unit: D have any available units?
27260 Los Altos Unit: D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27260 Los Altos Unit: D have?
Some of 27260 Los Altos Unit: D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27260 Los Altos Unit: D currently offering any rent specials?
27260 Los Altos Unit: D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27260 Los Altos Unit: D pet-friendly?
Yes, 27260 Los Altos Unit: D is pet friendly.
Does 27260 Los Altos Unit: D offer parking?
Yes, 27260 Los Altos Unit: D offers parking.
Does 27260 Los Altos Unit: D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27260 Los Altos Unit: D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27260 Los Altos Unit: D have a pool?
Yes, 27260 Los Altos Unit: D has a pool.
Does 27260 Los Altos Unit: D have accessible units?
No, 27260 Los Altos Unit: D does not have accessible units.
Does 27260 Los Altos Unit: D have units with dishwashers?
No, 27260 Los Altos Unit: D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27260 Los Altos Unit: D have units with air conditioning?
No, 27260 Los Altos Unit: D does not have units with air conditioning.

