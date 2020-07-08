27260 Los Altos Unit: D

Amenities
RESIDENCE FEATURES
Spacious floor plans
Private patio or balcony
Private one-car garage & additional storage available
Kitchens include all major appliances w/ gas range & pantry
In-home washers & dryers
Two-tone paint, nine-fool ceilings & oversized arched windows
Abundant closet space including built-in bookshelves
Pet friendly w/ dogs up to 30 lbs welcome
COMMUNITY AMENITIES
Gated entry community
Lush landscaping w/ pathways & spacious lawns
Resort-style pool w/ spa & sauna
Pool-side barbecue grills & caf tables
Clubhouse w/ media center, fireplace & full kitchen
Fitness center w/ cardio & strength training equipment
Business center w/ computers & printer
PET POLICY
Pet Maximum: 2 pet maximum per apartment home with deposit.
Security deposit:
1 BR - $600 deposit
2 BR - $700 deposit
3 BR - $800 deposit