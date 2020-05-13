26945 Glencoe

Amenities

Immaculate, open, airy and bright! 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath townhome in Mission Viejo's Highland Park community. Great neighborhood. New luxury vinyl tile floors and carpet, freshly refinished kitchen cabinets, repiped, and new paint. Move-in ready! Large storage space adjacent to the stairs. Gas fireplace in roomy family room setting. Private, enclosed back yard with concrete and brick patio and low maintenance landscaping. Newer AC unit. This beautiful townhome is a stone's throw from the community pool and spa. Easy access to the I-5 freeway and just minutes to Saddleback College, The Shops at Mission Viejo, and Mission Hospital. New window blinds for five windows have been ordered and will be installed prior to tenant move-in.