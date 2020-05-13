All apartments in Mission Viejo
Mission Viejo, CA
26945 Glencoe
26945 Glencoe

26945 Glencoe · No Longer Available
Mission Viejo
Location

26945 Glencoe, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Immaculate, open, airy and bright! 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath townhome in Mission Viejo's Highland Park community. Great neighborhood. New luxury vinyl tile floors and carpet, freshly refinished kitchen cabinets, repiped, and new paint. Move-in ready! Large storage space adjacent to the stairs. Gas fireplace in roomy family room setting. Private, enclosed back yard with concrete and brick patio and low maintenance landscaping. Newer AC unit. This beautiful townhome is a stone's throw from the community pool and spa. Easy access to the I-5 freeway and just minutes to Saddleback College, The Shops at Mission Viejo, and Mission Hospital. New window blinds for five windows have been ordered and will be installed prior to tenant move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26945 Glencoe have any available units?
26945 Glencoe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 26945 Glencoe have?
Some of 26945 Glencoe's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26945 Glencoe currently offering any rent specials?
26945 Glencoe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26945 Glencoe pet-friendly?
No, 26945 Glencoe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 26945 Glencoe offer parking?
No, 26945 Glencoe does not offer parking.
Does 26945 Glencoe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26945 Glencoe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26945 Glencoe have a pool?
Yes, 26945 Glencoe has a pool.
Does 26945 Glencoe have accessible units?
No, 26945 Glencoe does not have accessible units.
Does 26945 Glencoe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26945 Glencoe has units with dishwashers.
Does 26945 Glencoe have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26945 Glencoe has units with air conditioning.
