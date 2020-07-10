26672 Avenida Deseo

Amenities

Beautiful Panoramic single-story view home in Saddleback school district including Mission Viejo High. Lovely kitchen with granite counter-tops, convenient sliding door and dual pane windows to enjoy dining looking at scenic backyard. Both bathrooms have been remodeled. Mirrored wardrobe closets in all 3 bedrooms. Fireplace to enjoy in living room. This wonderful home is in mint condition! Enjoy entertaining in spacious backyard with two covered patios. Gardener and Lake privileges included. Immaculate condition and ready for a quick move-in! Hurry and START PACKING! House has 2 BA's. 1 Full BA & 1 3/4 BA's.