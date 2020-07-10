All apartments in Mission Viejo
26672 Avenida Deseo

Location

26672 Avenida Deseo, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful Panoramic single-story view home in Saddleback school district including Mission Viejo High. Lovely kitchen with granite counter-tops, convenient sliding door and dual pane windows to enjoy dining looking at scenic backyard. Both bathrooms have been remodeled. Mirrored wardrobe closets in all 3 bedrooms. Fireplace to enjoy in living room. This wonderful home is in mint condition! Enjoy entertaining in spacious backyard with two covered patios. Gardener and Lake privileges included. Immaculate condition and ready for a quick move-in! Hurry and START PACKING! House has 2 BA's. 1 Full BA & 1 3/4 BA's.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26672 Avenida Deseo have any available units?
26672 Avenida Deseo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 26672 Avenida Deseo have?
Some of 26672 Avenida Deseo's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26672 Avenida Deseo currently offering any rent specials?
26672 Avenida Deseo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26672 Avenida Deseo pet-friendly?
No, 26672 Avenida Deseo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 26672 Avenida Deseo offer parking?
No, 26672 Avenida Deseo does not offer parking.
Does 26672 Avenida Deseo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26672 Avenida Deseo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26672 Avenida Deseo have a pool?
No, 26672 Avenida Deseo does not have a pool.
Does 26672 Avenida Deseo have accessible units?
No, 26672 Avenida Deseo does not have accessible units.
Does 26672 Avenida Deseo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26672 Avenida Deseo has units with dishwashers.
Does 26672 Avenida Deseo have units with air conditioning?
No, 26672 Avenida Deseo does not have units with air conditioning.

