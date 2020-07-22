26511 Via Marina

Amenities

Exceptional Madrid Fore home surrounded by Mission Viejo Golf Course and backing to Madrid Fore Park. Totally new gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, new JennAir appliances - range, double oven, hood with heating element, dishwasher and wine cooler. Oversized island for kitchen dining. Family room and kitchen open to beautiful backyard and patio. New natural wood flooring throughout downstairs. Cathedral ceilings in living and dining rooms with access to side patio and relaxing koi pond. Cozy fireplaces in living and family rooms. Includes washer, dryer and outside storage shed. Close to all schools, shopping and easy freeway access. ***Located in desirable Mission Viejo High School district.