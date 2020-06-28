All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 26456 Via Gaviota.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
26456 Via Gaviota
Last updated September 29 2019 at 2:55 AM

26456 Via Gaviota

26456 Via Gaviota · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

26456 Via Gaviota, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome home! Very well kept 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the Barcelona tract of Mission Viejo. Freshly painted interior. Kitchen boasts newer cabinets, counter tops and appliances. Dishwasher is brand new! Tile and laminate flooring throughout. Lush private backyard includes built in barbecue and block walls on both sides. Recently painted garage, newer water heater and new washer and dryer included. Gardener, water and trash included. Close to schools, shopping and just a few minutes from the 5 freeway without the noise. Tenant may join the Lake Mission Viejo for boating, swimming, fishing, concerts and more at approximately 20 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26456 Via Gaviota have any available units?
26456 Via Gaviota doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 26456 Via Gaviota have?
Some of 26456 Via Gaviota's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26456 Via Gaviota currently offering any rent specials?
26456 Via Gaviota is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26456 Via Gaviota pet-friendly?
No, 26456 Via Gaviota is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 26456 Via Gaviota offer parking?
Yes, 26456 Via Gaviota offers parking.
Does 26456 Via Gaviota have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26456 Via Gaviota offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26456 Via Gaviota have a pool?
No, 26456 Via Gaviota does not have a pool.
Does 26456 Via Gaviota have accessible units?
No, 26456 Via Gaviota does not have accessible units.
Does 26456 Via Gaviota have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26456 Via Gaviota has units with dishwashers.
Does 26456 Via Gaviota have units with air conditioning?
No, 26456 Via Gaviota does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside