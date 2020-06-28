26456 Via Gaviota

Amenities

Welcome home! Very well kept 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the Barcelona tract of Mission Viejo. Freshly painted interior. Kitchen boasts newer cabinets, counter tops and appliances. Dishwasher is brand new! Tile and laminate flooring throughout. Lush private backyard includes built in barbecue and block walls on both sides. Recently painted garage, newer water heater and new washer and dryer included. Gardener, water and trash included. Close to schools, shopping and just a few minutes from the 5 freeway without the noise. Tenant may join the Lake Mission Viejo for boating, swimming, fishing, concerts and more at approximately 20 per month.