25881 Appian Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

CURRENT TENANT HAD TO STAY LONGER THAN EXPECTED BUT READY NOW !!! Amazing Upgrades!! 5 Bedrooms (one is an oversized Bonus room -no closet) 1 bedroom downstairs with full bath down, 2 more secondary bedroom plus master bedroom with bonus space, master bath and guest bath .. Downstairs bath and upstairs guest bath have be remodeled. The Kitchen has been delightfully remodeled in stunning quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, custom glass tile backsplash, and upgraded cabintry. A charming eat in nook in the kitchen gazes out to the beautiful and private backyard with no one behind you and a lovely views. Light toned wood flooring downstairs with warmer darker toned wood flooring on the stairs and throughout the upstairs. The backyard offes plenty of space to entertain with built in seating all around, covered patios-(3) fresh fruit trees such as Peaches, lemons and more. Soaring cathedral ceilings greet you as you walk in the double door entry and opens to the family room and formal dining room. Around the corner from the kitchen is the living room with upgraded remodeled cabinets, quartz counters and glass tile surrounds all warmed by the custom fireplace . Downstairs is one full bedroom and bathroom. This home has been tastefully remodeled and upgraded!Includes Washer/Dryer and Fridge and Local HOA Pool and Tennis courts