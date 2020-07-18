All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:31 PM

24866 Leto Circle

24866 Leto Circle · (949) 888-2676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

24866 Leto Circle, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1378 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Offered by Corliss Realty Inc. 949-888-2676

This 3-bedroom, 2 bath, single story attached home is located in Aegean Heights, a small residential development surrounded by the greater Aegean Hills area in beautiful Mission Viejo. The mature trees and proximity to shopping, freeways and entertainment will welcome you into this community each day. This house has new carpet and has been freshly painted and the cathedral ceilings make for a spacious feel. The abundance of light coming in from the atrium and high windows is sure to be appreciated. There is a private patio that would be great for an afternoon barbecue or just relaxing in the sun and enjoying the cool breeze. And, to top it all off, there is a 2-car garage and an extra area that provides lots of room for storage. The community has a pool, spa and tennis courts for you to enjoy and a clubhouse is available for rental for those special events.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24866 Leto Circle have any available units?
24866 Leto Circle has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24866 Leto Circle have?
Some of 24866 Leto Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24866 Leto Circle currently offering any rent specials?
24866 Leto Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24866 Leto Circle pet-friendly?
No, 24866 Leto Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 24866 Leto Circle offer parking?
Yes, 24866 Leto Circle offers parking.
Does 24866 Leto Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24866 Leto Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24866 Leto Circle have a pool?
Yes, 24866 Leto Circle has a pool.
Does 24866 Leto Circle have accessible units?
No, 24866 Leto Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 24866 Leto Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24866 Leto Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 24866 Leto Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 24866 Leto Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
