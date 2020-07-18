24866 Leto Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Offered by Corliss Realty Inc. 949-888-2676



This 3-bedroom, 2 bath, single story attached home is located in Aegean Heights, a small residential development surrounded by the greater Aegean Hills area in beautiful Mission Viejo. The mature trees and proximity to shopping, freeways and entertainment will welcome you into this community each day. This house has new carpet and has been freshly painted and the cathedral ceilings make for a spacious feel. The abundance of light coming in from the atrium and high windows is sure to be appreciated. There is a private patio that would be great for an afternoon barbecue or just relaxing in the sun and enjoying the cool breeze. And, to top it all off, there is a 2-car garage and an extra area that provides lots of room for storage. The community has a pool, spa and tennis courts for you to enjoy and a clubhouse is available for rental for those special events.