23971 La Chiquita Drive

Amenities
Spacious pool home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and an entertainers dream backyard with a pool, spa and patio area! Kitchen has granite countertops, tile flooring, and overlooks the bonus room with fireplace. Spacious living room with fireplace and dining room with tiled flooring and vaulted ceilings. Bathrooms with tile showers. Large Master bedroom with two ceiling fans and adjoining Master bath with large shower, bathtub and walk in closet. Ceiling fans throughout the home. Great Capistrano Valley School District!