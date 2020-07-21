23971 La Chiquita Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Spacious pool home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and an entertainers dream backyard with a pool, spa and patio area! Kitchen has granite countertops, tile flooring, and overlooks the bonus room with fireplace. Spacious living room with fireplace and dining room with tiled flooring and vaulted ceilings. Bathrooms with tile showers. Large Master bedroom with two ceiling fans and adjoining Master bath with large shower, bathtub and walk in closet. Ceiling fans throughout the home. Great Capistrano Valley School District!