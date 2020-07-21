All apartments in Mission Viejo
Mission Viejo, CA
23971 La Chiquita Drive
Last updated March 10 2020 at 9:45 AM

23971 La Chiquita Drive

23971 La Chiquita Drive · No Longer Available
Mission Viejo
2 Bedroom Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
Apartments under $2,000
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all

Location

23971 La Chiquita Drive, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Spacious pool home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and an entertainers dream backyard with a pool, spa and patio area! Kitchen has granite countertops, tile flooring, and overlooks the bonus room with fireplace. Spacious living room with fireplace and dining room with tiled flooring and vaulted ceilings. Bathrooms with tile showers. Large Master bedroom with two ceiling fans and adjoining Master bath with large shower, bathtub and walk in closet. Ceiling fans throughout the home. Great Capistrano Valley School District!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23971 La Chiquita Drive have any available units?
23971 La Chiquita Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 23971 La Chiquita Drive have?
Some of 23971 La Chiquita Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23971 La Chiquita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23971 La Chiquita Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23971 La Chiquita Drive pet-friendly?
No, 23971 La Chiquita Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 23971 La Chiquita Drive offer parking?
Yes, 23971 La Chiquita Drive offers parking.
Does 23971 La Chiquita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23971 La Chiquita Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23971 La Chiquita Drive have a pool?
Yes, 23971 La Chiquita Drive has a pool.
Does 23971 La Chiquita Drive have accessible units?
No, 23971 La Chiquita Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 23971 La Chiquita Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23971 La Chiquita Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 23971 La Chiquita Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 23971 La Chiquita Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
