23427 El Greco

Desirable Pebble Beach floor plan in exclusive Casta Del Sol 55+ community. Largest floor plan in the tract at 1740 sf. 2 HUGE bedrooms & 2 full bath's downstairs + bonus large loft & full bath upstairs with a deck. Very private cul-de-sac location with plenty of parking. Home is light, bright & airy. Very clean and well taken care of. Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Formal dining room and extra large living room with cozy fireplace & large back private porch which backs to a peaceful greenbelt.. 2 car attached garage. Exclusive Casta Del Sol amenities include 2 pools / spa's, tennis, 2 clubhouses, fitness center & just a stone's throw away is Public golf course!