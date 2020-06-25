All apartments in Mission Viejo
23427 El Greco

23427 El Greco · No Longer Available
Location

23427 El Greco, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Casta del Sol

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Desirable Pebble Beach floor plan in exclusive Casta Del Sol 55+ community. Largest floor plan in the tract at 1740 sf. 2 HUGE bedrooms & 2 full bath's downstairs + bonus large loft & full bath upstairs with a deck. Very private cul-de-sac location with plenty of parking. Home is light, bright & airy. Very clean and well taken care of. Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Formal dining room and extra large living room with cozy fireplace & large back private porch which backs to a peaceful greenbelt.. 2 car attached garage. Exclusive Casta Del Sol amenities include 2 pools / spa's, tennis, 2 clubhouses, fitness center & just a stone's throw away is Public golf course!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23427 El Greco have any available units?
23427 El Greco doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 23427 El Greco have?
Some of 23427 El Greco's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23427 El Greco currently offering any rent specials?
23427 El Greco is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23427 El Greco pet-friendly?
No, 23427 El Greco is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 23427 El Greco offer parking?
Yes, 23427 El Greco offers parking.
Does 23427 El Greco have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23427 El Greco does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23427 El Greco have a pool?
Yes, 23427 El Greco has a pool.
Does 23427 El Greco have accessible units?
No, 23427 El Greco does not have accessible units.
Does 23427 El Greco have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23427 El Greco has units with dishwashers.
Does 23427 El Greco have units with air conditioning?
No, 23427 El Greco does not have units with air conditioning.
